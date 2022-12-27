Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:38PM PST until December 28 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5
to 8 inches, except along the US-97 corridor where 1-2 inches
are expected. Winds may gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.