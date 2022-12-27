Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:51AM PST until December 28 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds, combined with falling snow, may reduce visibility at
times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

