today at 3:25 PM
Published 5:55 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 5:55AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5
inches, except 8 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds, when
combined with falling snow, may reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

