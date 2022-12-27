Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 9:33PM PST until December 28 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing
and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.