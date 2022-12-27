Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 9:33PM PST until December 28 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing

and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.