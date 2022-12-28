Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 10:12AM PST until December 29 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with higher

amounts up to 11 inches in the back-country. Winds gusting as

high as 20 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97

corridor from Klamath Falls north to Crescent. As well as Bly

Mountain Summit along highway 140 and a portion of highway 140

west of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult because of blowing snow

reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest amounts of snow and chance

for greatest impact are forecast to be between Chiloquin and

Chemult along highway 97.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.