Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 1:15PM PST until December 30 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
expected at the passes, with heavier amounts on isolated peaks
and ridges. Snow level will be near 3000 feet tonight, then
rise to 4000 to 4500 feet Thursday morning. Snow level will
remain between 4500 and 5000 feet Thursday afternoon into
Thursday night, being lowest over south Washington Cascades.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, mainly on
Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map