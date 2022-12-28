Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 1:45PM PST until December 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches
below 5000 ft. Above 5000 ft, snow accumulations of 10 to 15
inches with winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and Western
Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97 corridor from
Klamath Falls to Crescent, Bly Mountain Summit along highway 140
and portions of highway 140 west of Klamath Falls. This also
includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly, Chiloquin
and Keno.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory spans a lengthy period due to
multiple impulses expected pass through with very little break in
between. The greatest snow accumulation is expected early Thursday
morning, then again Thursday evening into Friday morning. The
heaviest snow is expected between Chiloquin and Chemult.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.