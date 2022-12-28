Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:29PM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions likely impact travel over the pass areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.