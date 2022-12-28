Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:29PM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions likely impact travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.