Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:39AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map