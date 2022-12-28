Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:39AM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map