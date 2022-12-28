Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 9:26PM PST until December 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning and

another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total snow

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as high as

50 mph are expected.

* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and Western

Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97 corridor from

Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140 including Bly

Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also includes the

communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly, Chiloquin, Keno,

Lakeview, and Valley Falls.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory spans a lengthy period due to

multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break in

between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow

accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again

Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is

expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes and

the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast to

rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.