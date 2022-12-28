Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 9:26PM PST until December 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning and
another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total snow
accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as high as
50 mph are expected.
* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and Western
Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97 corridor from
Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140 including Bly
Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also includes the
communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly, Chiloquin, Keno,
Lakeview, and Valley Falls.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory spans a lengthy period due to
multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break in
between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow
accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again
Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is
expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes and
the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast to
rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.