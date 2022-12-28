Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 9:38PM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.