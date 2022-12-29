Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 10:02AM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first round of snow will diminish this

afternoon with another round expected late this evening through

tonight. Highest snow totals expected along US 395 in the

vicinity of Bear Valley and also along US 26 over the Ochocos.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.