Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:57PM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A warm frontal passage will bring another

round of snow late this evening through tonight with rates of 1

to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow totals are forecast along

US-395 in the vicinity of Bear Valley and also along US-26 over

the Ochocos.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.