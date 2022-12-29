Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18AM PST until December 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning

and another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total

snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as

high as 50 mph are expected.

* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and

Western Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97

corridor from Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140

including Bly Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also

includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly,

Chiloquin, Keno, Lakeview, and Valley Falls.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory spans a lengthy period due

to multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break

in between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow

accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again

Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is

expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes

and the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast

to rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.