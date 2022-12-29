Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18AM PST until December 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches below 5000 ft with 2 to 4 inches into Thursday morning
and another 1 to 4 inches Thursday night. Above 5000 ft, total
snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with winds gusting as
high as 50 mph are expected.
* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and much of Klamath County and
Western Lake County. This includes most of the highway 97
corridor from Klamath Falls to Crescent, along highway 140
including Bly Mountain Summit, and Highway 31. This also
includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chemult, Bly,
Chiloquin, Keno, Lakeview, and Valley Falls.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory spans a lengthy period due
to multiple impulses expected pass through with a short break
in between during Thursday afternoon. The greatest snow
accumulation is expected early Thursday morning, then again
Thursday evening into Friday morning. The heaviest snow is
expected between Chiloquin and Chemult, over mountain passes
and the Winter Rim. Snow levels at valley floors are forecast
to rise to 5000 feet during Thursday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.