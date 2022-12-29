Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:19PM PST until December 30 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation above 4500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with up to 10 inches across the
highest elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map