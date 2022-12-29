Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:22AM PST until December 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

