Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 4:58AM PST until December 30 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, with heavier amounts along peaks and ridges. Total snow

accumulation around 6 to 10 inches. Snow level will continue to

rise from the current 3000 feet to around 5000 feet by tonight.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will slowly dissipate early Friday

morning with some snow showers linger above pass level through

the day on Friday. Breezy winds with falling heavier snow may

reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map