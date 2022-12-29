Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 4:58AM PST until December 30 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, with heavier amounts along peaks and ridges. Total snow
accumulation around 6 to 10 inches. Snow level will continue to
rise from the current 3000 feet to around 5000 feet by tonight.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will slowly dissipate early Friday
morning with some snow showers linger above pass level through
the day on Friday. Breezy winds with falling heavier snow may
reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map