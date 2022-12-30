Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:28PM PST until December 30 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.