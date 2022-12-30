Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:28PM PST until December 30 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel over the pass areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.