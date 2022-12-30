Skip to Content
December 31, 2022 12:37 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:52PM PST until December 30 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

