Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:52PM PST until December 30 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.