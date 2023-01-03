Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 2:35PM PST until January 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County. For the warning, higher elevations of the

Warners and the Winter Rim. For the advisory, most other areas

east of the Cascades and south of Silver Lake and Chemult.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM

PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Wednesday to 7

PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power

outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.