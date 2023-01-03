Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 2:35PM PST until January 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County. For the warning, higher elevations of the
Warners and the Winter Rim. For the advisory, most other areas
east of the Cascades and south of Silver Lake and Chemult.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM
PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Wednesday to 7
PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power
outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.