High Wind Warning issued January 4 at 2:27PM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of
northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake
County. For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners
and the Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas south
of Silver Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of
Bly, Paisley, Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview and Summer Lake as
well as portions of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to
4 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.