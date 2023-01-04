Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 4:08AM PST until January 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of
northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake County.
For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners and the
Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas south of Silver
Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of Bly, Paisley,
Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview and Summer Lake as well as portions
of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to
4 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 7 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.