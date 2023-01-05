Wind Advisory issued January 5 at 3:03AM PST until January 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of

northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake

County. For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners

and the Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas south

of Silver Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of

Bly, Paisley, Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview and Summer Lake as

well as portions of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.