Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 9:27PM PST until January 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner
Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and Lake
Counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well as the
Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger portion of
the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140, 395, and 31
between Summer Lake and Paisley. It also includes the community of
Tionesta.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be Saturday
morning and afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.