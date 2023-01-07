High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 9:40AM PST until January 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts of up to 55 to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner

Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and

Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well

as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger

portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140,

395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be this morning

and afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.