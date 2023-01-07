Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 9:40AM PST until January 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts of up to 55 to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner
Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and
Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well
as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger
portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140,
395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be this morning
and afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.