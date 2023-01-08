Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 5:09AM PST until January 9 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher

terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway 299

at Cedar Pass as well as Winter Rim in Oregon, Highways 140,

395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds this morning will ease for a

bit late this afternoon and evening, but increase again

overnight into Monday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.