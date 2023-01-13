Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 7:02AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southeast winds becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Valley
Falls to Summer Lake and the higher terrain including Winter
Rim and the Warner Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.