Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 7:02AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southeast winds becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Valley

Falls to Summer Lake and the higher terrain including Winter

Rim and the Warner Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.