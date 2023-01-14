Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 11:37AM PST until January 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map