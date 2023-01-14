Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 9:47PM PST until January 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map