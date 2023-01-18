Skip to Content
today at 10:37 PM
Published 1:47 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 1:47PM PST until January 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches,
heaviest above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower from around 3500
feet to around 2000 feet this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

