Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:55AM PST until January 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8
inches, heaviest above 4000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 3500 feet today will
lower to around 2000 feet by this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map