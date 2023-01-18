Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:55AM PST until January 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8

inches, heaviest above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 3500 feet today will

lower to around 2000 feet by this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map