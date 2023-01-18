Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:12AM PST until January 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations are expected along
Highway 20 in the vicinity of Santiam Pass with lower amounts
for Highway 26 over Blue Box Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.