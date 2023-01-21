Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:07 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:07PM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures will cause initially
wet roads to freeze overnight, adding to the potential for slick
roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content