Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:07PM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures will cause initially
wet roads to freeze overnight, adding to the potential for slick
roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map