Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 11:07PM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map