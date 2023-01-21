Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:13PM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
except 4 to 9 inches above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map