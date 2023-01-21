Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 2:13PM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 4 to 9 inches above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map