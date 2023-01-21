Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 3:21AM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

except 4 to 9 inches above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Wet roads will become

increasingly icy and slick with the arrival of colder air late

this afternoon and tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations will be Mount

Hood northward. Precipitation may start as a brief mix of rain

and snow below 5000 feet today, then snow levels will quickly

fall to around 2000 feet this afternoon and evening, and to as

low as 1000 feet later tonight and early Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map