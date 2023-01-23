Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 23 at 10:26PM PST until January 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air
with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory below
1000 feet, expect ares with visibility less than a quarter mile
in dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
With temperatures near freezing in the south Willamette Valley,
there may be some slick or icy spots on rural roads and bridges.
Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.