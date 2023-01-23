Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:58 AM

Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 23 at 11:58AM PST until January 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the latest air quality conditions,
air.now/gov
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content