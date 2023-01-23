Dense Fog Advisory issued January 23 at 10:26PM PST until January 24 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air

with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory below

1000 feet, expect ares with visibility less than a quarter mile

in dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central

Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

With temperatures near freezing in the south Willamette Valley,

there may be some slick or icy spots on rural roads and bridges.

Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.