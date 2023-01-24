Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 24 at 11:07AM PST until January 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality, mainly below 1500 feet
elevation.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.