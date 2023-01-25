Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 25 at 11:49AM PST until January 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected which may lead to deteriorating
air quality.
* WHERE…Valleys of Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, and
Lake counties in Oregon, and Siskiyou and Modoc counties in
California.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation may result in diminishing air quality
with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources
of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause
health issues for people with respiratory problems if
precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited
as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies,
prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the
ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn
agency for any current restrictions in your area.