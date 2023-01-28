Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 12:56PM PST until January 30 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and far eastern
Douglas counties, including Willamette Pass, Crater Lake,
Diamond Lake, Chemult, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Davis Creek,
Alturas, and the Cascades, Warners, and other areas of high
terrain in Lake and Klamath counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.