Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 2:35PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

15 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and

strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will

result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are

not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a

hat and gloves.

If driving through the Cascades this weekend, be sure to bring

your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is

charged, and have a full tank of gas.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.