Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 2:35PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will
result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are
not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a
hat and gloves.
If driving through the Cascades this weekend, be sure to bring
your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is
charged, and have a full tank of gas.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.