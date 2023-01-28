Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 2:46AM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. Subzero wind chills are expected for
the Cascade passes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
If driving through the Cascades this weekend, be sure to bring
your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is
charged, and have a full tank of gas.