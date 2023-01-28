Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 7:49PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.