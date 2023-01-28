Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 7:49PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* IMPACTS…A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

