Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 29, 2023 4:33 AM
Published 7:49 PM

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 7:49PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content