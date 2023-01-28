Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 8:35AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.