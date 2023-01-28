Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 8:35AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.